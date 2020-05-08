Invest in nature to prevent another pandemic

PREMIUM

Investing in the conservation and tourism sectors, and cracking down on the illegal wildlife trade are the first steps towards preventing another viral pandemic, environmental futurist Prof Nick King says.



King, an SA scientist who has headed government and non-government environment and sustainable development agencies around the world, was speaking during an online panel briefing and discussion with MPs on Wednesday...

