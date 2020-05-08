Invest in nature to prevent another pandemic
Investing in the conservation and tourism sectors, and cracking down on the illegal wildlife trade are the first steps towards preventing another viral pandemic, environmental futurist Prof Nick King says.
King, an SA scientist who has headed government and non-government environment and sustainable development agencies around the world, was speaking during an online panel briefing and discussion with MPs on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.