EL man's toothpick injury turns into gaping wound in buttocks after surgery at Frere Hospital

A toothpick that got stuck in an East London man's buttock has caused nothing but misery.

Early last month, James Swart, 49, enjoyed a meal with friends in Gonubie.

He used the toothpick after eating and later put it in his back right pocket.

That was his mistake. Half of it stuck into his right buttock. The unemployed man immediately removed it and thought that was the end.

A few days later, the pain set in. His friend bought him some medication.

“It did not get better and I went to Frere Hospital on April 5. I was kept in the casualty ward for three days and eventually had surgery. It was a nightmare,” Swart said.