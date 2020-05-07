EL man's toothpick injury turns into gaping wound in buttocks after surgery at Frere Hospital
A toothpick that got stuck in an East London man's buttock has caused nothing but misery.
Early last month, James Swart, 49, enjoyed a meal with friends in Gonubie.
He used the toothpick after eating and later put it in his back right pocket.
That was his mistake. Half of it stuck into his right buttock. The unemployed man immediately removed it and thought that was the end.
A few days later, the pain set in. His friend bought him some medication.
“It did not get better and I went to Frere Hospital on April 5. I was kept in the casualty ward for three days and eventually had surgery. It was a nightmare,” Swart said.
“It was really painful before I went to hospital. But when I woke up from the operation, it was even more painful. I didn't realise at first but they took a big chunk of meat from my backside. They did not even stitch me up,” he said.
When he was finally discharged on April 25, it was without pain medication and equipment to dress his wound.
“It doesn't look like an operation. It looks like a piece of meat was just gutted and sliced off,” he said.
“I can't see why they could cut so much of my bum out. Surely they could have given me something for the pain? I can walk but sitting down is painful. I have to sit on my left cheek. Every day it is painful and every day I have to change the bandages.”
He has been buying medication from his own pocket. He is left with about R80 in his savings.
“I'm out of money now. The only medication the hospital gave me was my heart medication. I can't even work because of the lockdown.
“It feels like a nightmare, the memories of it and the way I was treated. Many people in the hospital thought I wouldn't make it."
Swart said the hospital failed him and he was considering taking legal action against it for the “butchery”.
“I can't recall signing any papers allowing them to cut me open like this.
“It has left me traumatised. Sometimes I feel I need to see a psychiatrist. I don't really want to go back there again and wait days there like last time before I get attended. I felt more like a prisoner. I have hope that this wound will heal, but not any time soon. It's healing so slowly.
“I don't know how I will buy medication and bandages going forward. I would really appreciate any help that I can get to be able to continue treating my wound.”
Provincial department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said there must have been a breakdown in communication.
“Under normal circumstances a patient gets prescribed medication and is transferred to the nearest clinic for follow-up on wound treatment and medication for when it's run out. He should also have been given a review date.
“I will follow up on this so that he [Swart] gets the proper direction and care.
He said it was Swart's right to take legal action and declined to comment further on that topic.