No back to school until basics sorted, says survey-wielding Sadtu

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is conducting an in-depth survey among its members in a bid to gauge their reaction to the reopening of schools.

Titled “The challenge of going back to school”, teachers are asked to respond to a list of questions, which include “the pre-requirements” for the opening of the more than 23,000 public schools across the country on a staggered basis.

There were about 407,000 teachers at public schools last year, the majority of whom were Sadtu members.

They are asked about the most appropriate “pre-requirements”, such as screening, disinfecting and the provision of personal protection equipment.

Sadtu members must also rate how concerned they are about each of the following, on a scale ranging from “I am okay” to “I am terrified”:

I am in a high-risk category and might get sick and die;

I will make my family members sick;

I will never be able to cover the curriculum;

The learners will not stick to sanitary routines; and

There is not enough space for social distancing.

Teachers are asked whether they feel confident that their school will be safe to reopen in a month and whether parents will be confident about sending their children to school.

Sadtu informed its members that the purpose of the survey was to obtain feedback about “what’s happening on the ground”.

“The data collected will assist in identifying gaps, if any, in understanding the challenges of opening schools,” the survey document stated.

Sadtu’s general secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, told SABC’s news channel 404 recently that the basic education department’s recovery plan “has not been thoroughly thought of and engaged with” for the public and the union to say that the plan will be able “to mitigate the spread of the disease”.

“Our position is that if you provide us with all the essentials then there is reason for us to be able to say: ‘Yes, you have been able to meet the minimum as required, such as providing us with masks and looking at social distancing’.”

The union is adamant that no school will be allowed to open until the minimum requirements are met. Some of these include the fumigation and disinfection of schools; proper toilet facilities and classrooms; observance of social distancing in classrooms; reduction of class sizes; the screening of pupils and teachers; and the provision of soap, sanitisers and masks.

Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), said: “We moved from a point where we put on the table our concerns and demands. Now we are monitoring to see if the department can deliver.

“We would not hesitate to challenge any unlawful action. It is the employer’s responsibility to create a safe working environment.”