'No fast food drive-throughs allowed': Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has dashed any hopes of being able to buy fast food from stores using the “drive-through” option.

Mbalula told MPs on Thursday that opening drive-throughs was not going to be allowed.

He was addressing the joint transport portfolio committee after the announcement earlier of new regulations under stage 4 of the national lockdown by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.