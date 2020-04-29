Back to school dates set with matrics and grade 7s first to return after Covid-19 lockdown

Schools are set to reopen next week with teachers opening on Monday, May 4, and pupils two days later.

Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli told MPs on Wednesday that the department was planning to phase-in the return of pupils to school with Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils being the first to go back next Wednesday.

Other grades will return to class on a staggered basis over weeks between May and July, as the Covid-19 restrictions are gradually eased, with the last batch (Grade Rs) expected to go back on July 15.

"As part of managing the risk, we will start with Grades 12 and Grades 7 which are your exit grades and they more mature learners who can help with the orientation of younger learners when those come in.

"They are also the least number of learners which helps to limit the risk," he said.

Mweli, who was addressing Parliament's basic education oversight committee, said there will be no May/June exams this year and instead that time will be used for teaching.