Amatola Water Board CEO Zitumane suspended

Amatola Water Board CEO Vuyo Zitumane was placed on precautionary suspension on Tuesday.

When contacted, Zitumane confirmed the suspension saying she was being victimised.

“The letter makes no reference to the reasons for the suspension. If there was anything untoward my letter of suspension would make reference to any allegations or findings,” she said.

However, Zitumane said she strongly believes her suspension stemmed from an investigation that was started three weeks.

This investigation, she said, related to R230m worth of funding given to the water board for a sand abstraction project, which is a method of drawing water from sandy rivers.

“I am being victimised because I failed to allocate 60% of the R230m to a specific project and also failed to execute this new technology.”

Zitumane was sent to Nelson Mandela Bay in 2015 as part of an intervention from the national government.

The municipality later retained her as a permanent corporate services director.

However, she resigned in 2018 to take up the position at the Amatola Water Board.