Comitis says freezing promotion and relegation is remedy to slash budgets

Cape Town City owner John Comitis has suggested that if the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) financial stability is dealt a crippling blow by the coronavirus then the League might consider freezing promotion and relegation for a few seasons as a drastic remedy for clubs to slash budgets.

Comitis told TimesLIVE this could be done to “remove the fear factor”‚ and allow clubs to cut non-producing big-name players and field more affordable 18-year-olds.

Comitis has said that the PSL’s matches probably need to resume in some form by the end of May to avoid big financial losses.

In the pre and post-2010 World Cup era‚ South African football has been through an economic boom‚ and clubs’ budgets have grown exponentially.

Comitis said if the League does have a significant portion of its financial might reduced and clubs’ budgets are slashed as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic there are areas of comfort where teams can cut back‚ but it will take hard decisions.