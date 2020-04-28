Here’s to being able to smoke again

Some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are relieved that cigarettes will soon be on sale again but others are wary of the effect smoking has on the lungs.

They were responding to an informal survey after President Cryil Ramaphosa announced last week that cigarettes will be sold when phase three lockdown starts at the end of this month.

From May 1, some businesses will be allowed to reopen, and a third of their employees can return to work — and the ban on cigarette sales which has been in place since lockdown began on March 27 will be lifted.

Alcohol sales remain out of bounds, however.

The National Coronavirus Command Council will determine the measures that should be in put in place based on the direction of the pandemic.

As part of this approach, there are five coronavirus levels, with level 5, which SA is at, requiring the most stringent measures.

As of May, the country will be on level 4.