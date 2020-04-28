News

Here’s to being able to smoke again

By Zipo-zencosi Ncokazi - 28 April 2020
Lusanda Nkukhwana, 35, North End: I am a smoker and I was already having to resort to cigarettes on the black market, which are expensive and not entirely safe. I never understood the ban on cigarettes in the first place and I think alcohol makes people do things and makes people want to go out and move around, so they can keep alcohol restricted for now
ALCOHOL BAN OK: Lusanda Nkukhwana, 35, North End: I am a smoker and I was already having to resort to cigarettes on the black market, which are expensive and not entirely safe. I never understood the ban on cigarettes in the first place and I think alcohol makes people do things and makes people want to go out and move around, so they can keep alcohol restricted for now
Image: ZIPO-ZENKOSI NCOKAZI
Khanyisa Mapelana, 26, Motherwell: The liquor ban is good, I’m with them. Liquor causes unnecessary gatherings... and movements. Once people get drunk they wanna chill in groups especially apha eKasi. Cigarettes are sold in supermarkets so that is fine, but if only people could buy a lot because the virus will spread if a person buys one or two cigarettes then goes again to the shop for another one
LIMIT SHOP VISITS: Khanyisa Mapelana, 26, Motherwell: The liquor ban is good, I’m with them. Liquor causes unnecessary gatherings... and movements. Once people get drunk they wanna chill in groups especially apha eKasi. Cigarettes are sold in supermarkets so that is fine, but if only people could buy a lot because the virus will spread if a person buys one or two cigarettes then goes again to the shop for another one
Image: ZIPO-ZENKOSI NCOKAZI
Zodwa Matiwane, 20, Central: I think it was a good decision to not resume alcohol sales while they allow cigarettes. There are people who cannot survive without smoking, while people can live without alcohol. The ban on alcohol has changed some trends and has proven to be good for the fight against crime in the country and I am saying that because there has been a decrease in road accidents, and other crimes because people are sober
NECESSARY ITEM: Zodwa Matiwane, 20, Central: I think it was a good decision to not resume alcohol sales while they allow cigarettes. There are people who cannot survive without smoking, while people can live without alcohol. The ban on alcohol has changed some trends and has proven to be good for the fight against crime in the country and I am saying that because there has been a decrease in road accidents, and other crimes because people are sober
Image: ZIPO-ZENKOSI NCOKAZI
Tobile Teyise, KwaZakhele: I don’t think there is anything wrong with selling cigarettes. There’s no link to any real danger of crime where smoking is concerned. Alcohol on the other hand is a problem in our society because people do not know how to behave when they are drunk. I really would not mind to see the ban on alcohol take up much longer than a few months
NO CRIME DANGER: Tobile Teyise, KwaZakhele: I don’t think there is anything wrong with selling cigarettes. There’s no link to any real danger of crime where smoking is concerned. Alcohol on the other hand is a problem in our society because people do not know how to behave when they are drunk. I really would not mind to see the ban on alcohol take up much longer than a few months
Image: ZIPO-ZENKOSI NCOKAZI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are relieved that cigarettes will soon be on sale again but others are wary of the effect smoking has on the lungs.

They were responding to an informal survey after President Cryil Ramaphosa announced last week that cigarettes will be sold when phase three lockdown starts at the end of this month.

From May 1, some businesses will be allowed to reopen, and a third of their employees can return to work  — and the ban on cigarette sales which has been in place since lockdown began on March 27 will be lifted.      

Alcohol sales remain out of bounds, however.

The National Coronavirus Command Council will determine the measures that should be in put in place based on the direction of the pandemic. 

As part of this approach, there are five coronavirus levels, with level 5, which SA   is at, requiring the most stringent measures.

As of May, the country will be on level 4.

 

 

 

Latest Videos

COGTA, DTI Ministers media briefing on Risk-Adjusted Strategy
Port Elizabeth Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

Most Read

X