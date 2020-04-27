Expect more cluster outbreaks under Level 4 - Zweli Mkhize

The Western Cape's Covid-19 cluster outbreaks indicate what may happen when more sectors open up for business under level 4 lockdown regulations, starting next month.

“I think the example of the Western Cape is what's going to happen. We must expect that there would be areas where we will say we can proceed with bringing up normal economic activities and open up various industries and transport routes and so on, but there will be areas where we might have to stop that and say we thought this was safe, it's no longer safe, let's go back,” health minister Zweli Mkhize told a meeting of parliament's oversight committees.

“It's not going to ever be a straightforward issue. If in one instance we would have understood that the rate of transmission is still very high, we would actually reduce the numbers of industries that must be started and be put in operation immediately,” he said on Monday.

“On the other hand, where we think things are getting well and the transmission rate is low, and the economic activities can be resumed, we will move into that, but as soon as we start picking [up that] the numbers are going up, we are forced to close down some of those sites,” he added.

Mkhize said food outlets and pharmaceutical companies that remained open for business because they were designated as essential services, were where the cluster outbreaks occurred, leading to several Shoprite stores and one GlaxoSmithKline factory closing in Cape Town as a large number of people were found to be positive.