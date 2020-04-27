Kelly Smuts ready for new challenge with SWD

PREMIUM

All-rounder Kelly Smuts will look to revive his career and launch a fresh bid for more franchise cricket after signing a contract with the South Western Districts for the upcoming season.



Smuts, 30, has spent the better part of a decade in the red and black of Eastern Province as well as representing the Warriors from time to time...

