‘Brilliant’ schoolgirl raped, fatally stabbed during lockdown

A man has allegedly confessed to murdering 14-year-old Siphiwe Sibeko, whose body was found mutilated and dumped in a veld in Soweto a few days after the nationwide lockdown started.

Sibeko went missing in Dobsonville after she told her grandmother she was going to a spaza shop in their area on April 2.

Her body was found a day later with numerous stab wounds.

The man, 22, who cannot be named because he has not pleaded to the rape charges, and a 17-year-old minor were arrested between April 7 and 9 and were charged with the teen’s murder and rape. The 17-year-old cannot by law be named because he is facing criminal charges.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the pair was expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for legal aid purposes.