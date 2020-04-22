Chilling details emerge in army lockdown ‘killing’

Now, fearing that Khosa’s death won’t be properly investigated, his family and girlfriend have launched a potentially landmark Constitutional Court case, which demands that the state take action to prevent human rights abuses by law-enforcement authorities and ensure that such abuses are easy to report and properly investigated.

At the time of publication, Khosa was one of five people who died allegedly as a consequence of police and defence force brutality during the enforcement of the shutdown.

All the deaths occurred in informal settlements or disadvantaged areas.

In other sickening details, Khosa’s girlfriend, Nomsa Montsha, recounts in court papers how two SANDF officers entered the home she shared with Khosa and accused him and the couple’s neighbour, Thabiso Muvhango, of violating lockdown regulations by consuming alcohol in their yard.

After Khosa contended that he was allowed to drink alcohol in his yard, Montsha says SANDF officers confiscated his and Muvhango’s alcohol, vandalised Khosa’s car and ordered the two men onto the street.

She says another three SANDF officers arrived and “poured beer on top of [Khosa’s] head and on his body”.

“One member of the SANDF held his hands behind his back, while the other choked him; they slammed him against the cement wall; they hit him with the butt of a machine gun; they kicked, slapped and punched him on his face, stomach and ribs; and they slapped him against the steel gate.”

Montsha says both she and Muvhango – who pleaded with the SANDF officers not to touch his pregnant wife – were assaulted by the SANDF. She says she was whipped with a sjambok.

Several witnesses have confirmed that SANDF officials forced them to delete cellphone footage of the assaults on Khosa.