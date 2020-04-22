And here, in detail, is what Cyril plans to do

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government have moved swiftly to avert widespread unrest amid the Covid-19 pandemic by responding to pleas to direct resources to millions of hungry South Africans.

The president on Tuesday evening announced an “extraordinary” budget of R500bn to react to the various consequences of the global pandemic which includes a health response, social assistance and an economic aid package.

Ramaphosa, in his address to the nation, noted that while the nationwide lockdown was having a devastating effect on our economy, “it is nothing compared to the catastrophic human, social and economic cost if the coronavirus could spread among our people unchecked”.

The president said the government would follow a phased approach towards ending the lockdown, “guided by the best available scientific evidence, to gradually lift the restrictions on economic activity”.

The allocation of R500bn appears to show Ramaphosa wanting to appease all interested parties as government plans towards a phased reopening of the economy. Ramaphosa is expected to detail on Thursday how this will happen.

Breaking down the make-up of the R500bn budget, Ramaphosa said the increased health care spend of R20bn comes to the relief of the national health department, a sector in need of personal protective equipment and tests.

Civil society and activist groupings have also been heard in their cry to increase social grants and expand grants to unemployed people. The president allocated R50bn to this.

Unions too have been considered in their push for jobs to be protected, with Ramaphosa announcing R100bn for protection of jobs and to create jobs.