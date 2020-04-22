Mutinying Eastern Cape nurses call for health MEC to resign over setting inadequate PPE example

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has called for the resignation of Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba after she entered a hospital ward treating Covid-19 positive patients wearing only a mask.

Gomba, who was in the company of health minister Zweli Mkhize for most of the day on Tuesday as he visited East London and Willowvale, has been accused of “grossly” violating measures put in place to counter the spread of the virus.

Nurses at the Glen Grey provincial hospital in Cacadu, who have downed tools demanding more personal protection equipment (PPE), described Gomba's actions at the hospital on Monday as “lax and reckless”.

Two nurses, who spoke to DispatchLIVE on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media, said Gomba “waltzed” into a ward accommodating 19 patients who have tested positive for the virus wearing a mask but no gloves or protective apron.

But Gomba said she had done nothing wrong.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE on Tuesday, Gomba said: “I had my mask.”