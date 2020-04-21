Trade and industry minister spells out his beef with sale of cooked hot meals

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has explained government thinking around the ban on cooked hot meals, saying it boiled down to limiting how the coronavirus was spread.

A heated debate continues over the ban on cooked hot meals being served by supermarkets, restaurants and informal traders around the country.

The government is facing a legal challenge to the regulations.

"I am rather partial to the Woolies' chicken,” Patel told 702 radio host Eusebius McKaiser during an interview on Tuesday.

“There's a shout out but, on a serious note, we have to do it to try to save lives. The regulations were put in place to enable the most basic and essential items to be bought and only essential workers to go to work.”

He said while much of the debate focused on supermarkets, there were many thousands of hot food outlets in the country selling meals such as hotdogs, hamburgers, grilled meat, vetkoek and koeksisters.

Allowing them to operate would “create huge travel of people moving out of their homes to get hot foods.

Those are vectors of transmission. In the phase that we’re in, it’s about trying to limit movement of people,” he said.