'No student will be left behind' by e-learning: Universities SA

Several universities on Monday instituted online remote learning, while others await a directive from the department of higher education, science and technology.

Though academic assessments are only due to start on May 4, orientation about the use of these online platforms has begun.

Head of Universities SA Prof Ahmed Bawa told TimesLIVE that the underlying principle is that not a single student in the system should be left behind.

“This means that every university will restructure the academic year so as to ensure that every student has a fair and equal opportunity to complete the academic year, even if it means going into the first part of 2021,” said Bawa.