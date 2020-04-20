'It's still irrational': government's outright ban on sale of cooked food

The prohibition on the sale of “cooked hot food”, even when spelt out explicitly in the lockdown regulations, is still most likely irrational and open to legal challenge.

That was the word from the legal head at Sakeliga, a not-for-profit organisation representing businesses, in reaction to the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) publishing an update to the lockdown rules prohibiting the sale of cooked food.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amended part of the regulations in a government gazette on Monday, which initially allowed the sale of “any food product, including nonalcoholic beverages” by adding the words, “but excluding cooked hot food”.