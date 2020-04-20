How the lockdown alcohol ban has improved road safety

For some South Africans, one of the contentious regulations during lockdown has been the ban on alcohol sales. Following the extension of the lockdown, many were hoping this ban would be relaxed but they were disappointed on April 16 when this was firmly denied.

The managing director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, said one area where the ban on alcohol can have a drastic impact is in the cost of alcohol-related accidents on the gross domestic product (GDP).

“Research from the government and public-health sector says the annual tangible and intangible cost to the country of alcohol-related harm is between 10% and 12% of the country’s GDP.

“What percentage of this can be specifically attributed to car crashes is not stated. It is interesting to note is that in the Easter road crash and fatality statistics, only 11 people were arrested for drunk driving, despite a higher police presence, compared to last year’s 800 arrests. It is clear changing drinking behaviour can considerably affect the high road accident rates in the country.”

The question, however, is: what to do next?

“While the ban on alcohol sales is very enlightening, liquor will not and cannot stay banned forever. Instead, we can use the data the lockdown gives us to illustrate just how detrimental drinking and driving can be. The true implications of alcohol consumption and driving compared to a period with very limited drinking and driving cannot be denied,” said Herbert.