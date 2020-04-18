WATCH | Siya Kolisi helps out hungry Zwide residents

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, led a team of organisations that dished out hundreds of food parcels in Zwide on Saturday morning.

The world cup-winning flanker, through his Kolisi Foundation, partnered up with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Ubuntu Pathways, Old Mutual and The Imbumba Foundation for the handout.

And a large number of families were left surprised when Kolisi was seen unpacking some of the 500 food parcels while a truck arrived with hundreds of 12.5kg mielie packets.

These packets were quickly added to the bulging food parcels.

“We have just brought the food so people can have something to eat. I am from this area and we believe in helping each other out,” Kolisi said.

“We believe in working together as a community during tough times. It’s really hard now as regulations forbid people from visiting each other so you can’t even ask a neighbour for something.

“This is why we have tried to support people where ever we can. We are grateful to be working with our partners who work tirelessly.

“Ubuntu has been helping people since I was a little child. The work they do in the Eastern Cape is amazing. They have grown bigger and I love that they are still focused on helping people in Zwide” Kolisi said.

According to Siya, he felt humbled that his foundation could help Ubuntu pathways further what they were already doing in the community.