WATCH | Siya Kolisi helps out hungry Zwide residents
WATCH| @SiyaKolisi_Bear and his wife Rachel assist with putting information flyers written in isiXhosa about Covid-19 in the food parcels to be handed out in Zwide.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 18, 2020
The Kolisi Foundation partnered with the Imbumba and the Old Mutual foundation for the donations.
📸: @sonic303 pic.twitter.com/is6nPhUZEW
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, led a team of organisations that dished out hundreds of food parcels in Zwide on Saturday morning.
The world cup-winning flanker, through his Kolisi Foundation, partnered up with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Ubuntu Pathways, Old Mutual and The Imbumba Foundation for the handout.
And a large number of families were left surprised when Kolisi was seen unpacking some of the 500 food parcels while a truck arrived with hundreds of 12.5kg mielie packets.
These packets were quickly added to the bulging food parcels.
“We have just brought the food so people can have something to eat. I am from this area and we believe in helping each other out,” Kolisi said.
“We believe in working together as a community during tough times. It’s really hard now as regulations forbid people from visiting each other so you can’t even ask a neighbour for something.
“This is why we have tried to support people where ever we can. We are grateful to be working with our partners who work tirelessly.
“Ubuntu has been helping people since I was a little child. The work they do in the Eastern Cape is amazing. They have grown bigger and I love that they are still focused on helping people in Zwide” Kolisi said.
According to Siya, he felt humbled that his foundation could help Ubuntu pathways further what they were already doing in the community.
Imbumba Foundation CEO Richard Mabaso said they joined up to further spread the word about their Soap for Hope program where when you wash your hands you have hope.
Old Mutual Foundation head Fikile Kuhlase said the company had already committed more than R50m to the Covid-19 relief response in SA.
Nobahle Gubevu said there was eight people living in her house and the food would go along way.
“I still want to see my children get married. I want to see my daughter graduating. I wasn’t expecting to see the Springbok captain and his wife,” Gubevu said.
WATCH | Nobahle Gubevu,70, was one of the recipients of the food parcels. She was shocked and thankful when she realised that the Springbok captain visited her home to donate food parcels.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 18, 2020
There are 8 people in her household who all didn't have masks/sanitizers.
📹: @sonic303 pic.twitter.com/QKmkLFUQzM
Nompumelolo Feni, one of the beneficiaries, clutched her chest when she saw the food parcel.