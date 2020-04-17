No more dithering, Cyril, Tito. Give us your plan. Now

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his finance minister Tito Mboweni often rely on the same public relations tool – they admit to misgivings and trouble before their critics do so to avoid scrutiny about what is it they are actually doing in response.

In doing so – and admitting that a deep recession is on the cards – they get away without giving detail of what a recovery plan for the economy would look like.

They are applauded for being frank.

The pair say the right things, packaged in neatly folded sound bites that buy them popularity and optimism. But the “how” is never answered.

This was displayed meticulously this week when a cabinet meeting meant to bring forward a plan to revive SA’s economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic and recent ratings agencies downgrade resulted in naught.

It was on day 20 of a 35-day nationwide lockdown and the government could not draft a plan to give immediate answers on how people will be saved from hunger and, broadly, how the economy would look for the next year.

The meeting was meant to give the go-ahead to the Treasury to reprioritise the budget.

This would have meant that the most vulnerable South Africans would know whether their social grants would be increased.

Businesses were waiting to hear about a stimulus package aimed at reigniting the economy that was already in deep trouble before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.