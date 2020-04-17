Move over lockdown, SA is getting back to (some) business

As SA moves into the fourth week of a crippling national lockdown in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, the state has begun to ease biting restrictions on businesses in a move aimed at propping up the economy.

Department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday announced amended lockdown rules that will apply until the end of April, as doubt about when the shutdown would end loomed large.

This move, economists said, was informed by ratings downgrades and the near collapse of the national economy, and is an important step in the return towards normalcy.

A key sector that would see a tempered return to productivity was mining, also critically important to SA’s commodity export market.

Other sectors that would see relaxed restrictions were call centres, warehousing facilities and trades such as plumbers and electricians.

The minister also said the flow of traffic at ports would resume and that the movement of goods was important to decrease congestion.

Dlamini-Zuma, speaking at a meeting of the National Command Council, said rules may be relaxed further in the days to come and that this was “essential”.

“When we do stop the lockdown, we cannot do it abruptly. We have to phase in, so there is an orderly move towards normality,” she said.