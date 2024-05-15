Go wild at the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees

June is the time to go wild at the Eastern Cape’s favourite family festival — the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees.
Experience three days of live entertainment and fun for the whole family from Friday June 28 to Sunday June 30 in the Karoo town of Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood), just half an hour’s drive from Nelson Mandela Bay.
Thrill to “boeresport met perde”, discover natural wonders in the Walk on the Wildside marquee, browse through more than 300 specialist stalls, savour traditional dishes and relax with friends.
Festival-goers will also be able dance to the live music of more than 24 of the country’s top artists, and catch up with the latest developments in agriculture, outdoor equipment and new vehicles at three of the province’s biggest expos.
There will be something to tickle everyone’s fancy at the 20th annual festival, and it is all included in the entrance fee.
There will also be a sculpture competition open to all creative school pupils.
The theme is “deformed fish that will be found in our seas in 100 years’ time if we don’t act now to stop pollution”.
Entrants will be asked to create a sculpture of a sea creature 100 years into the future and to make a statement about what could happen if people continue to pollute the rivers and seas.
Participants can combine any parts of existing sea creatures such as fish, eels, sharks, turtles and seahorses to create a new creature.
Any materials can be used, but the sculpture must include some repurposed or recycled materials.
Chosen works will be on display for festival-goers to view and be inspired to save the environment.
Entry forms can be found online.
“The SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees is the place where locals and visitors from all over the country come to escape the winter blues,” festival director Jenni Honsbein said.
“Accommodation in the Sundays River Valley has been fully booked for months, which shows that the festival’s appeal stretches well beyond the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Kirkwood surrounds.
“It has also been encouraging to see the return of major national sponsors after the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Children’s entertainment will include wildlife-themed competitions, reptile demos, a virtual game drive and the Fun4U Play Park.
For older children and the young at heart there will be the bungee jumping, a paintball park and much more.
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
