Lockdown brutality: victims speak out as law enforcement conduct come under scrutiny

The conduct of the army and the police has come under sharp scrutiny since the death of Collins Khosa, 40, from Alexandra in Johannesburg, who died on Good Friday after being severely assaulted, allegedly by soldiers for drinking alcohol in his yard.

Khosa's death is one incident in a growing pattern of assault cases that have been opened with watchdog bodies since the country went into lockdown three weeks ago to control the spread of coronavirus.

There have been chilling tales of gross violations, abuse of power and human rights breaches that have echoed from Alexandra to Cape Town. Some of the victims of the alleged brutality, like Khosa, did not live to tell their tale. These are some of the horror stories of the violence that has been meted out to ordinary South Africans in the past few weeks:

Victim 1

On March 31, Titus Mametse of Alexandra, was allegedly shot twice in his right arm. Mametse said the shooting happened in the afternoon as he was coming from buying groceries.

"I asked the taxi to drop me at home in extension 9. I was just fetching the last two plastic bags [from the taxi] when I saw a white car passing by. The person on the driver's seat opened the window and had a gun pointed in my direction. I realised it was a police officer and he was shouting for me to go inside [the house]," Mametse said.

He said as he was still confused about what was happening, the police officer allegedly fired five shots in his direction and he was hit twice in his arm.

"I ran inside and I could feel blood gushing out of the wound. When I checked I had a big hole and the bone was showing. I called an ambulance and went to the clinic. When I asked for advice at the clinic I was told that I could not open a case as I was shot with a rubber bullet," he said.

Mametse said he has been struggling to sleep at night because of the pain.