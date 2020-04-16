‘We’re stuck in one of the world’s priciest cities and no one will help us’

“This is one of the most expensive cities in the world. They have no refugee (centre). Hong Kong doesn’t provide asylum or any kind of support.”

Hawkins said they had had little clarity from the South African Embassy in Hong Kong and almost no feedback from the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), despite attempting to contact it on numerous occasions.

“Essentially, South Africa just left us. They just don’t care about us. It’s not me, it’s not only my girlfriend, there are 12 other people here in this same situation, and so many others around the world.”

Hawkins said they were concerned about the coming weeks.

“If they extend it more, are we just meant to live in Hong Kong with no support?”

The pair received an e-mailed response from Corna Klopper, vice-consul of administration at the SA Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday evening: