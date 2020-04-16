Nelson Mandela Bay rugby feels full brunt of Covid-19 curbs

Barely a few weeks ago, expectant Port Elizabeth rugby fans were excitedly bracing themselves for a festival of top-class international and schoolboy rugby.

But, like so many other facets of normal daily life, rugby is now feeling the full brunt of the killer Covid-19 pandemic.

One by one, top sporting events around the world have been falling like dominoes in the face of the rampant virus.

Though a final decision has yet to be made, it seems highly unlikely that Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be hosting a Springbok rugby Test against Georgia on July 18.

It had promised to be a special occasion, with a capacity 45,000 crowd watching the Boks play their first Test in the Bay since Siya Kolisi and his men were crowned world champions in Japan last year.

Sadly, it has emerged that SA rugby chiefs have recommended that the Bay Test fall away.

However, the November Test series in Europe, where the Springboks will play against Italy, Ireland, France and Wales later this year, will continue as usual.