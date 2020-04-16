Government will help private hospitals procure protective gear — Mkhize

The government will assist private hospitals to procure protective gear to arrest the spread of infections recorded at some of these facilities in recent weeks.

This is according to Dr Zweli Mkhize, who also warned that people who refused to stay at home were undermining the objectives of the nationwide lockdown.

The health minister made the comments at a media conference on Wednesday, where he announced that the country now had 2,506 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Seven additional deaths had been recorded, bringing the total to 34.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the disease, with 930 cases, while the Western Cape has 657 and KwaZulu-Natal 519.

The Eastern Cape has seen a significant increase in cases, which now stand at 199.