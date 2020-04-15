News

Six members of Port St Johns family test positive for Covid-19

By Lulamile Feni - 15 April 2020
Six members of a Port St Johns family have tested for Covid-19
Image: STR/AFP

Port St Johns has been confirmed as a coronavirus hot spot after six members of the same family tested positive for Covid-19.

Fourteen other relatives of the six people have been tested and are awaiting their results, HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reports.   

This was announced by Port St John's mayor Nozuko Mlombile-Cingo, OR Tambo district mayor Thokozile Sokanyile and health department officials at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The family members had all attended a funeral in Port St Johns on March 21, before the lockdown.

