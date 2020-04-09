Nehawu calls off court case as Zweli Mkhize promises to help with masks, gloves

Public sector union Nehawu and health minister Zweli Mkhize have agreed that no health worker will be forced or intimidated to work without proper and sufficient provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The leadership of Nehawu met the minister on Wednesday morning after a court application by the union to force a meeting with him was dismissed.

“The meeting, which took four hours and 15 minutes, was characterised by robust and intensive discussions that led to progressive outcomes,” Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said in a statement.

He said that the health department undertook to send out guidelines to provinces to ensure uniformity of who uses personal protective equipment among frontline staff in the public health-care system.

There is a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment as the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened.

Nehawu and the minister agreed that there would be a proportional redistribution of the equipment across provinces and health districts.

They agreed that the available stock must be matched with a headcount of frontline public health-care workers.