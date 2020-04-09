News

Kitchen bootlegger feels the heat after cops swoop on his pricey stash

By TimesLIVE - 09 April 2020
Cigarettes, alcohol and drugs were being sold from a kitchen in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.
Image: City of Cape Town
A six-pack of Hunter's Export was being sold for three times its normal retail price.
Image: City of Cape Town

Normal price: R65.

Lockdown price from a profiteer's kitchen counter in Cape Town: R200.

That was what police found on Wednesday when they raided a Kraaifontein home and discovered alcohol, cigarettes and drugs neatly displayed for sale. 

Each item was priced.  Cape Town law- enforcement spokesperson Inspector Wayne Dyason circulated a photograph of a Hunter's Export six-pack marked at R200. It normally sells for around a third of that.

Dyason said on Thursday that police and city council law-enforcement officers received a tip-off about the illicit sales operation at a home in Buh-Rein Estate.

"The officers found a stash of alcohol, cigarettes and drugs, which included cocaine and mandrax. The bottles of alcohol had labels stuck on them, indicating inflated prices for each item," he said.

"These items and a cash amount of R5,250 were confiscated.

"The police arrested a 42-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs and alcohol and possession of drugs."

