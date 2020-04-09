Humansdorp toddler survives puff adder attack

With the odds stacked against them, a heartbroken Humansdorp couple told their toddler son was likely to die after he was bitten twice by a puff adder did the only thing left to do; they prayed.

For two days it was touch and go as Riaan Deetlefs, 2, fought for his life, first at Livingstone Hospital and then Dora Nginza, as the venom attacked his tiny body, causing it to shut down.

His right arm was so swollen doctors considered amputation.

But having fought back, little Riaan miraculously escaped with his life and all his limbs intact.

His father, Harry Deetlefs, 42, said on Thursday that while it was still a long road ahead, his only son was finally out of the woods.

The family had been braaiing on their farm, about 1.9km outside Jeffreys Bay at about 7pm last Saturday when Deetlefs said his dogs started barking uncontrollably where Riaan was playing on the lawn.

He went to investigate but when he did not see anything untoward he went into the house to use the bathroom.

“It was not two seconds later and my wife and daughters burst through the door. They were screaming and crying.

“My son’s hand had swollen to the size of a grown man’s hand and it was hard like a stone.”