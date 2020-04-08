'Cops and soldiers beat me up for 4 hours'

A Soweto man was punched, slapped and sjamboked allegedly by police and soldiers for watching them while on patrol on Monday evening on Monday evening.

Sipho Monaiwa, 33, from Protea South claims he was attacked for watching police and the army patrol on his street from his yard with his gates locked.

When the family went to the Protea Glen police station to lay a complaint yesterday they were turned back and allegedly told by police that they were in fact breaking the lockdown regulations by not being home.

Monaiwa's face and body were still bruised and swollen, allegedly from the beating he received from the police as they drove around Soweto with him for four hours.

Yesterday Monaiwa was treated at a local clinic for his injuries. He said he was dragged to the state vehicle in front of his helpless wife and toddler before he was taken away for further beating.

"The gate was locked and we were sitting put at home when we suddenly saw blue lights flashing [outside] and got out to see what was happening," he said.