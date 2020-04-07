'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': SA weighs in on Cele's alcohol ban extension comments
People of Mzansi are experiencing a shortage of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown period and the last thing they want to hear is police minister Bheki Cele gloating over the prohibition – LOL!
On Monday, the police minister had tongues wagging on social media, following his latest comments on the ban of alcohol sales in SA.
With the national lockdown on its 12th day, Cele told City Press that alcohol sales should be shut down even after the lockdown.
“My first prize would be that we shut down alcohol, but I know we cannot do that. Nothing tells me that taking alcohol will make life easier.
“For SA, alcohol has not been the only issue when it comes to regulations relating to the Covid-19. Murder has gone down in SA. Even in the butcher of the republic, the Western Cape, murder numbers have really gone down. The impact of the reduction of alcohol has had an impact on ordinary crime, especially violent crime.”
On Sunday, DispatchLIVE reported that Cele also said rape, assault, hijackings and robbery cases had dropped significantly during the nationwide lockdown.
“Murder cases dropped from 326 to 94; rape cases dropped from 699 to 101; cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm dropped from 2,673 to 456; and trio crimes dropped from 8,853 to 2,098,” Cele said in a statement.
However, on social media, Cele's alcohol ban extension comments left a bitter taste for some while others agree with him.
Here is a snapshot of what was said:
Minister Bheki Cele is striving for a Alcohol free country, and I am surprised at how people react to this. Saying that his abusive and all. Well alcohol has claimed many lives and still damage a lot of family structures. I am with you minister, sophuz'amanzi 👌— Bongani Mogari (@iBongs1) April 6, 2020
The scent of alcohol now disgusts me. Thank you Bheki Cele.— K i n g R a h (@Rapelang__) April 6, 2020
Bheki Cele’s statements about alcohol and crime and his statements that he wishes alcohol could be prohibited even after lockdown suggest that he is using the lockdown to achieve other objectives is indicative of an abuse of power.— Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) April 5, 2020
If Bheki Cele kept the same energy he has towards alcohol when it comes to looting in the ANC we would be a better country nje. pic.twitter.com/zNRenSrEjp— Swart Vis (@BlackFishTT) April 6, 2020
I wish Bheki Cele hated domestic abuse & rape with the same intensity he hates alcohol.— 𝐏𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢 🌿 (@PhemiSegoe) April 6, 2020
I may not drink alcohol anymore, but if Bheki Cele extends this alcohol ban it will be very selfish of him. Millions of people will be without an income as a result & crime rate will increase & still, domestic violence cases will still be high due to stress of no income for some. pic.twitter.com/DVmlH2RiXI— IG: kingstuz_sa (@djkingstuz) April 6, 2020
Bheki Cele says crime has been reduced because he banned alcohol. Surely this is fake news. When will he be arrested? https://t.co/jXxxsqf9sN— Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) April 6, 2020
Bheki Cele is so selfish, that industry alone employs more than 4million people directly or indirectly. This politicians likes playing with people's bread and butter. He must also closes churches beyond Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Dv2M6epy6O— Miccah Moila (@TheCoolestMalom) April 6, 2020