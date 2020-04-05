Eastern Cape up to 31 Covid-19 cases as SA rises to 1,655

The Eastern Cape number of confirmed cases is now 31.

Of the two new deceased, the first was an 82-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions including hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol. The second was an 86-year-old man with an underlying condition of chronic obstructive airway disease.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 56 873 an increase of 2 936 from those reported yesterday.

The breakdown of the cases by province is as follows: