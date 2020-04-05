Eastern Cape up to 31 Covid-19 cases as SA rises to 1,655
South Africa now has 1,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 70 cases. The death toll caused by the pandemic has risen to 11, according to health minister Zweli Mkhize.
The Eastern Cape number of confirmed cases is now 31.
Of the two new deceased, the first was an 82-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions including hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol. The second was an 86-year-old man with an underlying condition of chronic obstructive airway disease.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 56 873 an increase of 2 936 from those reported yesterday.
The breakdown of the cases by province is as follows:
- GAUTENG 704
- WESTERN CAPE 454
- KWAZULU–NATAL 246
- FREE STATE 87
- EASTERN CAPE 31
- LIMPOPO 19
- MPUMALANGA 18
- NORTH WEST 11
- NORTHERN CAPE 8
- UNALLOCATED 77