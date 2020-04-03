Eskom Expo supports young scientists during lockdown

In celebrating 40 years of innovation and creativity, Schlemmer said the achievement of pupils from previously disadvantaged backgrounds in the 2019 international science fair was one of the highlights of the region, adding that cultivating whizz-kids from these areas remained a priority.

“It is important for us to keep communication lines open.

“Everything now has moved online and is internet-driven and most of the pupils have some form of connectivity, but we also need the support of the service providers, especially with data being quite expensive,” Schlemmer said.

He said registration for the regional expos would open soon, and pupils could submit their research plans for comments and suggestions.

The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists has helped offer funding for tuition, and seen pupils attain learnerships to study abroad and upgrade science labs for their schools.

Each year, the Eskom Expo exhibits more than 650 projects in the Port Elizabeth regional round.

National Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said it was inspiring to see such brilliance from young pupils in SA.

“We find ourselves in a very difficult time, whereby normal expo activities and schooling cannot take place.

“This does have a knock-on effect, whereby we will have lost productive time which could be used constructively doing expo project work,” he said.

However, to reduce the negative affect of the lockdown, Chetty said, the expo was being innovative by creating many online resources for pupils, availing staff and volunteers to assist pupils across the country, and running online training sessions for teachers and pupils by region and province.

Encouraging pupils, Chetty said: “By next week, you will be in a position to select your topic, category, and subcategory and write up your research plan.

“We hope you use this lockdown period to good advantage and get started on your expo project.

“The regional expos and International Science Fair will continue as scheduled.”