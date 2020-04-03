Cape Town cops arrested for vehicle registration fraud released on bail
Five Western Cape police officers and two clerks were hauled before court on Friday for allegedly issuing fraudulent vehicle registration papers.
The seven were arrested on Thursday in what police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said was an ongoing probe into fraudulent registrations.
According to Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution in the province, sergeants Lubabalo Qete, Kwanele Nqwenani, Siyabonga Kasana, Siyambonga Khabiqiya and Zukisa Rwayi — and clerks Pheliswa Myeki and Nonqaba Mdange — were charged with fraud and forgery.
Ntabazalila said the Bellville magistrate’s court released each of them on R2,500 bail.
He said they were ordered to report police stations near them twice a week between 7am and 7pm.
“They may not leave the province without informing and receiving permission from the investigating officer and may not in any way intimidate or be in contact with any witnesses,” said Ntabazalila.
The matter was postponed to June 26 for further investigation.
In a statement on Thursday, Potelwa said more arrests were imminent. “The arrests are part of a protracted investigation into fraudulent vehicle registration.
“Three other suspects were arrested in 2019 and their cases are already before courts. The five police sergeants and two administrative clerks are between the ages of 30 and 40.
“As the police investigation progresses the arrest of more suspects could be on the cards. The arrested police officials are alleged to have over time fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles.”
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata said there was no place for corrupt members within the SAPS.
“I trust the arrests will send a stern warning to members that unbecoming conduct will be rooted out of the service. Those responsible will face the full might of the law,” she said.