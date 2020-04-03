Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 patient in ICU

Livingstone Hospital has admitted its first Covid-19 patient into the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the Coronavirus quarantine facility in the Eastern Cape had admitted a 56-year-old woman from North End.

“All clinicians and officials who may have come into contact with the patient will be identified and the necessary measures followed.

“A doctor and a nurse from Dora Nginza Hospital have also tested positive for Covid-19 and are under quarantine at their respective homes,” he said.