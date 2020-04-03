Covid-19 cases confirmed in Uitenhage and Summerstrand
Nine people are now infected with Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay — including one in Uitenhage and another in Summerstrand.
This is according to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who spoke to HeraldLIVE on Friday morning.
The latest tally is not part of the figures released by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday evening when he announced that the province had 17 confirmed cases.
Gomba said a Provincial Hospital doctor had also recently tested positive for Covid-19.
“There is an indication that he travelled but he has not divulged that information to us yet,” she said.
Gomba said Uitenhage also had its first confirmed case — a 50-year-old woman who tested positive after going for a private test.
“The woman is now self-isolating,” Gomba said.
There were two other new cases in Port Elizabeth, including a man who had travelled to Australia and another man living in Summerstrand whose travel records are pending.