Covid-19 cases confirmed in Uitenhage and Summerstrand

Nine people are now infected with Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay — including one in Uitenhage and another in Summerstrand.

This is according to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who spoke to HeraldLIVE on Friday morning.

The latest tally is not part of the figures released by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday evening when he announced that the province had 17 confirmed cases.