Six suspects who 'planned to dump bodies in sea' are charged with murder
Six men arrested this week for allegedly attempting to dump three bodies in the sea in Cape Town appeared in court charged with murder on Thursday.
Angelo Beukes, Lee-Martin Daniels, Charl Kruger, Desmond Rustin, Mfaniseli Mkhehle and Gert Adam each faced three charges of murder and additional charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
They appeared in the Blue Downs magistrate's court, and National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed until April 9 “for bail information”.
Cape Town law enforcement marine unit officers bust four of the accused on Tuesday morning. The officers were patrolling the False Bay coastline when they saw the suspects' vehicle.
“They observed four males walking towards the ocean. They monitored the vehicle and then decided to approach the unknown males,” said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
“On checking the vehicle they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the bakkie.”