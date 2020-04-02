Samsung, Telkom donate 1,500 cellphones to track pandemic

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said on Thursday the province had received its share of 1,500 cellphones donated by Samsung Africa and Telkom to help trace people in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Masuku said the donation was a major boost for the team responsible for contact tracing.

“We are excited about this partnership, this will improve the work of our tracers. The health system must be patient-centred, clinician-led and stakeholder-driven,” he said.

The government has grappled with tracking down some people who were tested but then refused to stay isolated.