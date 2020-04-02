Samsung, Telkom donate 1,500 cellphones to track pandemic
Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said on Thursday the province had received its share of 1,500 cellphones donated by Samsung Africa and Telkom to help trace people in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19.
Masuku said the donation was a major boost for the team responsible for contact tracing.
“We are excited about this partnership, this will improve the work of our tracers. The health system must be patient-centred, clinician-led and stakeholder-driven,” he said.
The government has grappled with tracking down some people who were tested but then refused to stay isolated.
Technology is now being used to get a sense of people’s movements and track how the virus is spreading.
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said the company felt obligated to play a role in helping to fight the pandemic.
Samsung Africa CEO Sung Yoon expressed confidence in the steps taken by the government to contain the virus.
Thousands of health care workers are working around the clock daily to trace people who had come into contact with those who have tested positive for Covid-19.
Masuku said Gauteng was the first of four provinces to receive a share of the 1,500 cellphones. Some will be donated to the Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.
They would be loaded with free data and airtime for the next six months.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize thanked all partners who had offered resources for the fight against coronavirus.