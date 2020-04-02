Man who tried to cheat no-fly rule with charter flight is deported

“A private charter aircraft landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Harare, Zimbabwe, with one passenger on board. The flight was not cleared by the department of transport as required in terms of the current protocols in force during the lockdown. The passenger and the crew were held at the airport ... ”

On being informed he would not be allowed to enter the country, “the passenger initially refused to leave”.

After police were called in to intervene, the flight left SA airspace at 7.50pm, returning to Harare.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into the incident.