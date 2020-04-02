Chippa could finish in top half — Kwem

PREMIUM

Chippa United striker Augustine Kwem is adamant Chippa United can still push for a top eight spot if and when the Absa Premiership resumes.



The Port Elizabeth-based club last secured top eight status in 2016 under the guidance of Dan “Dance” Malesela, but since then the Chilli Boys have been fighting to remain in the top flight season after season...

