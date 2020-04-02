Ad man applies creative mind to counter crisis

Ten years ago, former Port Elizabeth resident Mike Abel started an advertising agency.

He had no clients and no furniture, and there was the matter of an economic downturn and overtraded industry to contend with.

The odds were fully stacked against him, but he had a vision to build SA’s next great ad agency.

Fast-forward to 2020, and M&C Saatchi Abel is one of the most highly regarded agencies in SA, with clients that include Takealot, Nando’s, Standard Bank and Lexus.

“I was never interested in having a small agency,” Abel, 53, said.

“I had co-led Ogilvy SA for many years, the largest agency in the country — and had led the M&C Saatchi Group Australia as CEO — the largest in Australia.

“Metaphorically, I didn’t want a gravel landing strip for Piper Cubs, I wanted to build an international airport to land A380s.

“I’ve never believed in ‘build it and they’ll come’, but in build it — and we’ll fetch them,” he said.

Abel, who now lives in Cape Town with his wife, Sara, and their sons Ricky, 19, Jake, 17, and Anthony, 12, matriculated from Grey High School in 1984.

“After school, I started studying architecture at UPE (now NMU).

“Shortly into the degree and following getting a voluminous book on The Fundamentals of Plumbing, I changed direction to study a BA with the intention of becoming a psychologist.

“But I found myself more drawn to my older brother’s marketing textbooks and thought I’d rather become a ‘commercial psychologist’ and for a third time changed track to study a three-year diploma in marketing and sales management, followed by a postgraduate diploma at the AAA School of Advertising in Cape Town.

“I moved from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town at age 21,” he said.

M&C Saatchi Abel employs about 350 people and, while the Covid-19 pandemic disrupts business and economies, top of mind for Abel is ensuring his employees are well taken care of.

“Aside from staying in constant, positive contact, being upbeat and constructive, we have put an emergency budget in place to help them and their families should they find themselves in financial trouble moving from a dual income to a single one, should their parents or siblings not afford food or medication.

“Allocation of these funds happen at an executive committee level and it is really to help out where there is a crisis over this extremely trying time,” he said.