Johnny Clegg’s family vetoes ‘mbaqanga’ for sharks

PREMIUM

The fledgling Bird Island white shark cage diving initiative has run into troubled waters with the family of musician Johnny Clegg objecting to the White Zulu’s songs being used to lure the big predators.



Established Bay marine tourism and conservation outfit Raggy Charters aimed to use Clegg’s mbaqanga to lure the curious sharks closer in much the same way as heavy metal band AC/ DC is already used by a white shark cage diving operation off South Australia...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.