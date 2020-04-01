The whole world: 'Can we just cancel April Fool's this year?'
It's April 1 which means that today you should not believe anybody. April Fool's jokes are plentiful and while most are hoping that the biggest joke will be that lockdown is over and the coronavirus was just a dream, unfortunately not.
Despite the world being in upheaval, most are still ready for any con that comes their way.
Here are some of the reactions to the day of jokes.
Its @aprilfoolday and i am not beliving anybody even my father 😂🧐🔥#AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/6vPAxHx1nX— Tarun Sharma (@TarunSh98560650) April 1, 2020
To anyone who af plan to prank me this #AprilFoolsDay ..this guys will perform stunts wit ur body asap pic.twitter.com/oV8hxDCLYK— Homosapien👶🏼Shepherd Oluwapamilerin💥⚡️ (@JuniorIsama) March 31, 2020
#AprilFoolsDay The joke's on us pic.twitter.com/0nN7iyyUZb— Peter Parker V🕸️ (@peteralaks) March 31, 2020
We've had enough of this year already without the need to do #AprilFoolsDay 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fz5Vu33XhF— The Hook Design (@thehookdesign) March 31, 2020
This time of year I’d be planning individual or group office pranks for tomorrow morning. I think we better all skip April fools this year. #NotAPrank #AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools #NoAprilFool— Honey Bee (@Miyu_night) April 1, 2020