The whole world: 'Can we just cancel April Fool's this year?'

By Jessica Levitt - 01 April 2020
Let's skip April Fool's this year, shall we?
Image: 123rf/chase4concept

It's April 1 which means that today you should not believe anybody. April Fool's jokes are plentiful and while most are hoping that the biggest joke will be that lockdown is over and the coronavirus was just a dream, unfortunately not.

Despite the world being in upheaval, most are still ready for any con that comes their way.

Here are some of the reactions to the day of jokes.

