Gauteng's first Covid-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Krugersdorp

A 79-year-old man from Krugersdorp died on Monday at a private hospital on Gauteng's West Rand, becoming the province's first Covid-19 death.

He is one of five South Africans to have died from the illness.

“I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and express our collective grief to the family and friends of the deceased,” said premier David Makhura on Tuesday.

According to the provincial government, the man was admitted to the private hospital in Mogale City on Saturday.

The province has recorded 633 cases of Covid-19 to date, out of the nation total of 1,353.