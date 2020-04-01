Golf course gardens our April Fools Day joke

The saying “calling a spade a spade” means that one will speak plainly and get to the point, but when “municipal spokesperson” Amos Spade was quoted in The Herald on April 1 he did no such thing.

Spade was quoted in an article, written by “The Herald reporter Hugh Havimeon”.

The article dealt with a decision supposedly taken by Nelson Mandela Bay’s leadership to convert sections of all the metro’s golf courses into vegetable gardens.

But, of course, Spade was talking nonsense as he doesn’t exist and the article was The Herald’s annual April Fools Day joke.

So sorry for giving you the jitters, golfers. Rest assured your courses are safe, and a big thank you to acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, who was in on the joke.