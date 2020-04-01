Warriors’ spin attack could be vital, says Lubbe

PREMIUM

Newly acquired all-rounder Wihan Lubbe believes the Warriors’ spin attack will be vital as the team challenge for top honours in the new season.



Former Lions player Lubbe is confident the likes of captain left-arm spinners Jon-Jon Smuts and Jade de Klerk, and off-spinner and new signing Tshepo Ntuli, will be crucial to the team’s cause. ..

