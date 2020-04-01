Cape health loses war with senior doctors. Now it has to fork out R80m
The Western Cape health department faces a bill of about R80m after pursuing litigation with senior doctors for 14 years, despite a series of adverse rulings.
Prof Johan “Jeff” Coetzee, the head of anaesthesiology and critical care at Stellenbosch University who initiated the dispute on behalf of 50 senior doctors, said they were sending a letter of demand to the department after a Constitutional Court victory...
