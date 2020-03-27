News

Bored during lockdown? Mzansi has you covered with #Twitter30seconds

By Jessica Levitt - 27 March 2020
Ditch the TV and play this.
Image: ISTOCK

It's only day one of a 21-day lockdown in SA and many are already complaining about being bored.

Before you eat your feeling and watch another Netflix show that really isn't worth your time, try your hand at #Twitter30Seconds.

For a minute, you might think it's just another fad, but there are actually some goodies in there. Yes, we spent a while figuring out the answers.

And really, try not to cheat and don't scroll down on the mentions. 

