Nelson Mandela Bay homeless to be accommodated in various venues

The homeless in Nelson Mandela Bay are to be moved to various venues for the next 21 days.

A lockdown, proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, is a means to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Covid-19, which is sweeping the globe, with more than 900 cases recorded in SA since March 5.

The Herald spoke to homeless people to see if they were aware of the virus and their plans for the lockdown.

Sizwe Bhenjumane, 27, said he had been living on the streets for more than 12 years and had nowhere to go.

He had never known his mother and had been raised by different families. As a result of ill treatment he had decided to live on the streets.

“I hear people talking about this coronavirus on the streets but I don’t know what exactly it does.

“I’ve also heard about the lockdown and I am afraid as I don’t have parents, I don’t have a home, so for me this is going to be a difficult situation,” he said.

When asked if he was aware that soldiers would patrol the streets making sure that everyone was indoors, Bhenjumane broke down and pleaded for shelter for him and his friends.

“We are the least important people in the country, that I know, but it would be helpful for us if the government could just provide shelter and food for us during the lockdown.

“We don’t have homes, and for us to eat we need to be on the streets begging. If there is no-one going to be allowed and businesses close, we will die of hunger,” he said.

Anoxolo Ntsokwana, 17, said if he had a home he would go there.

“I’m worried with the lockdown. Where are we going to get food?” he said.

Ntsokwana said he had heard that a shelter might be provided for the homeless, but no official had come to speak to them yet.

“I’m not even sure what the virus is about and what is going to happen during the lockdown, but if we have no place and no food, we will die before the virus can kill us,” he said.